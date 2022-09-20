Man with various disabilities, including possible FASD, avoids prison after violating girls

A mother talks to Stuff about the struggle to get funding for her adopted son who has FASD.

A man who could have been sentenced to six years’ prison for sexually abusing two girls will instead serve home detention because a combination of abuse and lifelong mental health issues played a big part in his offending.

Teariki Moore​, 36, sat virtually emotionless when he was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to 11 months and two weeks’ home detention.

He had earlier admitted violating the two girls, who he knew, in 2021.

The girls’ mother, reading her victim impact statement, said one of the girls became violent afterwards, smashing windows and hurting her sister.

While she was doing counselling the offending still had an impact, the mother said.

“I don’t think she will be the same child as before.”

There were now trust issues, rifts between people both she and Moore knew and struggles sleeping, she said.

“I’m preparing for my girls to blame me for what happened to them.

“I think that’s why I can’t sleep.”

She had not forgiven Moore yet, but said she would in the future.

“If I don’t forgive him, I would never be free.”

Stuff Teariki Moore’s life of abuse, neglect and FASD were behind him offending, the Palmerston North District Court heard.

The Crown, defence lawyer Phillip Drummond​ and Judge Jonathan Krebs​ all spoke at times about how difficult the sentencing exercise was.

On one hand the offending was very serious and caused significant harm, the judge said.

Usually it would attract a sentence of six years’ jail before discounts for things like an early guilty plea or previous good character.

But Moore’s circumstances were extremely unique, leading the judge to impose home detention.

Moore was born in Rarotonga to parents who treated him poorly, inflicting considerable trauma.

He was adopted and brought to New Zealand, but spent his life struggling with various issues.

While his one blind eye and deteriorating vision in the other were obvious, his mental health was most relevant.

He was assessed as likely having Fetal Alcohol Spectum Disorder (FASD),​ a neurodisability caused by prenatal exposure to alcohol.

The disability can make sufferers unable to appreciate risk, consequences and empathy.

Moore was genuinely ashamed of what he did, but lacked awareness of consequences or outcomes, including the possibility of being arrested, a report writer said.

A psychiatrist found Moore’s thinking and reasoning ability was in the bottom 0.4% of people his age, with his cognitive ability also extremely low.

The assessments showed he met the diagnosis for an intellectual disability, the judge said.

Moore regularly suffered from thoughts of and instances of self-harm, low self-esteem, loneliness and an inability to manage negative thoughts, turning to alcohol to cope.

Case law required the judge to consider how Moore’s conditions contributed to his offending.

That was what got the sentence as low as just shy of two years’ prison, which could then be commuted into home detention.

Required by law to impose the least restrictive outcome, the judge said prison would be extremely hard for someone with Moore’s disabilities.

However, the public would be protected by home detention and a year of post-detention conditions, the judge said.

Moore was also put on the child sex offender register.