Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found at Manurewa fire

Police continue to investigate the fire at a home on Nina Place.

A homicide investigation is now under way after a body was found after a house fire in south Auckland on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said a woman’s body was identified and a homicide investigation is now under way.

A man living at the property was in Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns. He was earlier charged with assaulting a female and contravening a protection order.

A bedside court hearing took place on Monday and further charges could not be ruled out, detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said.

“While the death was initially treated as unexplained, our inquiries to date have determined this is now a homicide investigation,” McPherson said.

The family of the victim has been granted an interim non-publication order by the Coroner, McPherson said on Thursday.

“The victim’s family continue to be supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their loss.”

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff The fire had spread through the house by the time Fenz arrived.

Police said a scene examination is ongoing where the fire happened at Nina Place.

Scene guards remain in place.

Neighbour Leiliua Tuisaemo, 68, called 111 after hearing a “big bang”.

“I thought it was a car accident on the road at first,” he said.

“My daughter ran out asking what it was. That’s when we saw the flames.

“I went out the back with the hose to try and stop it.”

Tuisaemo said he was worried about his neighbours and his house as the fire had “spread so fast”.