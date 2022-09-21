Rapist who offended while on parole subject to extended supervision order

Beaudene Karepa Kariatana Brady, pictured in 2008, is nearing the end of his sentence for raping a teen boy.

A recidivist rapist who violated a boy just three weeks after being granted parole is still at high risk of reoffending despite spending the best part of two decades in prison.

That risk means Beaudene Karepa Kariatana Brady​ will be closely watched when he walks out of prison in 2022.

Brady is in Whanganui Prison nearing the end of a lengthy term for raping an 18-year-old male in Kawerau in 2007.

He met the teen at a service station in the early hours of the morning, asked him to join him on a walk home, suggested a shortcut, took him through an empty section and punched him in the head before raping him.

That crime took place just 25 days after he was released on parole after serving six years of a nine-year term for raping a 51-year-old in her home in September 2001.

At the time, the Parole Board said they were required to release him after serving two-thirds of his sentence as there was no application from Corrections to keep him in custody.

That regime has since changed, with inmates on long lags having to show they are not an undue risk to the community if they want early release.

Brady was initially sentenced to 13 years’ prison for the 2007 rape, but his sentence was extended due to committing further violent offending while inside.

His term is due to end in December, with a hearing before the Parole Board scheduled for October.

But no matter when he is released he will be closely monitored, after Corrections successfully sought an extended supervision order for five years.

Extended supervision orders enable Corrections to make released offenders report to probation officers, restrict where people can live and work, possibly make some treatment compulsory and sometimes be electronically monitored.

According to a recent High Court decision from Justice Peter Churchman​, Brady did not oppose the order.

A psychological report showed Brady was at high risk of further serious sexual offending, especially given he first sexually offended when 17 and offended so soon after being granted parole, the judge said.

“The fact that he offended so quickly with an offence of sexual violence upon his previous release is very telling.”

Brady had taken part in rehabilitation programmes in prison and wanted to change his ways, which the judge said should be commended.