Auckland cyclist who died at the weekend remembered as 'very experienced' rider

The crash occurred in Auckland’s Flat Bush on Saturday morning.

A cyclist who was killed in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush over the weekend is being remembered as a very experienced former athlete who was a “pleasure to be around”.

David Lane, 69, died on Saturday morning while on a bike ride in the east Auckland suburb.

An off-duty police officer has been stood down in relation to the death and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) is investigating the officer.

Lane’s boss, Mark Taylor, co-founder of MEC Bikes, said Lane was a “lovely guy” who kept to himself.

“He was really, really friendly, a pleasure to be around.”

Taylor said Lane worked as a bike mechanic for his St Heliers store part-time for three years. He had previously had a career as an engineer but had grown bored in retirement, Taylor said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The cyclist died in Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush.

“Everyone liked working with him, he was super nice, super kind,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that Lane liked his privacy and working with his hands, and it had taken him a year to get comfortable calling customers about their bikes.

Lane, Taylor said, had been an excellent triathlete in his younger days, competing at the Ironman world championship in Hawaii but was now just cycling.

Lane’s neighbour, Sofia West, said Lane liked to keep to himself but was a very enthusiastic and experienced cyclist.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Stancombe Rd is a busy thoroughfare with multiple areas of road works along it.

“Every morning he would grab his bike and go for a ride,” she said. “He was a very, very experienced bike rider, extremely experienced.

“This accident, it is not because he did not know how to ride a bike, that is for sure, rain or shine he would go out,” she said.

West said her husband had to identify Lane’s body because Lane had no family currently in New Zealand.

“He [West’s husband] said it was a bit of a shock, we had to do it, there was no-one else,” West said.

“It is really sad.”

Lane’s BMW remains in the car port and two pairs of shoes sit on the front door mat at his home in Remuera.

“He loved his garden, he was always here painting, he was very handy,” West said.

“It is just sad really coming here and seeing his car,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff David Lane’s boss, Mark Taylor, said the 69-year-old was a pleasure to work with.

Stancombe Rd is a busy thoroughfare in East Auckland and one resident said it was popular with cyclists.

Vijay Goel who lives adjacent to Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush said he heard a “big loud bang noise” on Saturday morning. “You could see the debris all over the place.”

Video footage taken by TVNZ One News showed a large black Nissan ute 100m up the road from the crash site with a damaged front left wheel and corner.

Goel had raised the stretch of road multiple times with Auckland Transport, he said, for not being safe.

“The issue here is the place where the accident happened is there are a lot of cars on the side of the road,” he said.