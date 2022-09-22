Meth dealer who sold for addiction and profit fails to overturn jail term

Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

A methamphetamine dealer who bought a gun after people tried to roll him has managed to get his jail term reduced, but not enough to get the home detention sentence he wanted.

Palmerston North man Andrew David Scott​, 39, was sentenced to two years and nine months’ prison for supplying and offering to supply meth and possessing a cut-down gun and 97 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

Police got a production order for Scott’s cellphone, on which they found evidence he supplied 64.75 grams of meth in three weeks in September 2021.

They also found evidence of offers to supply another 40g.

Police found the gun and ammunition when they searched Scott’s Robinson Cres​ home in October 2021.

Scott appealed his sentence, submitting it should have been 24 months’ prison or less, which would have enabled him to apply for home detention.

But in a decision released in September, Justice Peter Churchman​ said only three months should be shaved off of Scott’s sentence.

A pre-sentence report found he had medium risk of harm and low-to-medium risk of reoffending, but noted the crimes were a significant escalation given he only had prior convictions for drink-driving and a licence breach.

However, the report writer found Scott had little or no remorse, quoting him as saying he had dealt meth for about 12 years and got the gun for protection after being “stood up for drugs” and having a gun pointed at his head.

Scott disputed the pre-sentence report quotes, saying he said nothing of the sort.

He did admit to another report writer being a meth user since his 20s, getting into selling to fund his habit despite holding down jobs throughout his life.

Andrew David Scott appealed his sentence to the High Court, saying his jail term for meth dealing was too high.

The judge said Scott had a mixed role, selling both to fund his own addiction and supplement his income.

“While the operation was relatively small, Mr Scott was not motivated solely by his own addiction, and he had acquired significant financial benefit.”

There was also no issue in uplifting his sentence for the gun offences, given the Court of Appeal had found having guns for drug offending should be treated seriously.

The judge also found the sentence correctly took into account Scott’s background.

While Māori, he had no knowledge of his iwi or whakapapa as he was adopted by a Pākehā family soon after birth.

His childhood was stable and happy with no drug use in his house, but he was racially abused and bullied throughout high school in Palmerston North.

He also had a hearing impairment, but was described as a loving father and grandfather.

His sentence was given the three-month reduction due to his previous good character.

When sentenced, he was declined such a discount due to the quotes in his pre-sentence report about dealing for 12 years.

But the judge said relying on such admissions could put defendants in a difficult position of not being fully open with report writers for fear of further punishment.

“Their purpose is not to provide an opportunity for a defendant to further incriminate themselves.”