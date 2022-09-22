Thieves break into Auckland jewellery store, flee in stolen car

Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been targetted over the past few months. (File photo)

An Auckland jewellery store has been broken into by a group who fled the scene in a stolen car, police say.

The Michael Hill store at NorthWest Shopping Centre was burgled shortly after 4.30am Friday, police said.

“It’s understood five offenders have broken into the complex before fleeing in a stolen vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

The car police believed was involved was found a short time later on McWhirters Farm Lane in nearby Massey.

“At this stage, our inquiries are in their very early stages to establish what has been taken and who is responsible.”

A worker at Merchant 1948, next to the Michael Hill store, said the shop was closed on Thursday following the incident.

Supplied A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

A Michael Hill spokesperson confirmed there had been an incident at the store and said they were working with authorities as well as “conducting our own internal investigations”.

They did not comment on what, if any items were taken from the store.

A spokesperson from NorthWest Shopping Centre said the centre treated the safety of retailers, customers and the public with “utmost priority” and was co-operating with police on the matter.

“We cannot comment any further on the incident as inquiries are at their early stages to establish what was taken and who is responsible.”

Earlier this month, the Michael Hill store in Botany was also targeted by burglars who entered the store with weapons in the middle of the day.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe, Takapuna and St Lukes Mall have all been hit.

The jewellery store franchise has “significantly” ramped up its security measures in response to the increased break-ins.

Earlier this week, a jewellery shop at Westfield St Lukes mall was also raided.

Anyone with information on the NorthWest burglary was asked to contact police on 105 using the job reference number P051991995.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.