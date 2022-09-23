Epsom double stabbing: Man who killed couple can be revealed as the son

The man found not guilty by reason of insanity of a double murder in an upmarket Auckland suburb can now be revealed as the son of the couple he killed.

Sheal Bangera can now be named after he lost a bid to keep his identity permanently suppressed at the Court of Appeal.

He faced two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder, in relation to the deaths of married couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera on March 19, 2021.

Earlier this year, Justice Neil Campbell ordered Bangera to be detained in a hospital as a special patient under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act.

His lawyer Shane Cassidy said he would not be appealing the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Supplied Herman Bangera, left, and his wife Elizabeth pictured at their son Sheal's graduation.

Bangera was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity by Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

“When he re-enters the community he will meet people who know his background.

“It is better that he deals with that reality now while he is in expert care and has time to prepare for his reintegration with the community,” Justice Timothy Brewer said.

Because Bangera is a special patient, he has a lengthy period of treatment ahead of him before he is eligible to move back to the community.

“If the consequences for him of name publication amounted to extreme hardship then he is in the best place for those consequences to be mitigated,”

Defence lawyer Shane Cassidy previously submitted his client did not choose to become mentally unwell or have schizophrenia and should continue to have suppression.

“He is coming to terms with the fact his parents are dead, and he caused that... and he will struggle with that for the rest of his life.”

Cassidy said in the months leading up to the deaths, Bangera developed a sense of paranoia and mistrust.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the victims don’t have strong views in terms of keeping name suppression, but didn’t see any benefit in removing the suppression and would like to see the man recover.

In Justice Campbell’s decision he said on the morning of March 19, 2021, Bangera attacked and killed his parents and also attacked and tried to kill another man.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Elizabeth and Herman Bangera died from their injuries.

On the morning, Bangera was agitated and aggressive and was pacing around the courtyard.

A short time later ,Bangera took a large knife and lunged towards Herman Bangera, who managed to break free.

Bangera then lunged towards the other man, who managed to grab the blade of the knife, suffering cuts to his left hand.

The defendant then stabbed his mother. She managed to get back into her home and collapsed due to blood loss and died.

Herman Bangera was then stabbed in his front and back.

Bangera then sat on the ground and stabbed himself in the abdomen and chest.

Justice Campbell said there is a clear risk the man will experience a schizophrenic relapse.

“The high risk of relapse and [the man’s] lack of insight into his condition and rehabilitation prospects also support the conclusion that detention as a special patient would best achieve his rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.”

While Justice Campbell was satisfied publication of the man’s name may hinder his recovery and delay his community reintegration, he did not grant him permanent suppression.

Last year, the Bangeras were remembered by friends as kind-hearted and generous.

