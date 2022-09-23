Police announce $20,000 reward for information about missing man Richard Hinkley

Christchurch man Richard Hinkley has been missing for two years. Police believe he may have been murdered. Relative Jill Martin makes a plea for answers and closure. (Video first published January 2018)

Police have announced a $20,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Christchurch man Richard Hinkley.

Hinkley, a 49-year-old beneficiary, last spoke to his uncle about 7.30am on Christmas Day in 2015. It was not until February 10 the following year that his neighbour, Dion Lawrence, reported him missing.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said police feared the circumstances of his disappearance were suspicious.

“Police have made extensive enquiries into the disappearance of Mr Richard Hinkley but have been unable to provide his family with any definitive answer to what happened to him,” he said.

“We have to keep an open mind however it is extremely odd that Richard has just disappeared.”

Hinkley had not made contact with anyone in the past six years, and his bank accounts had not been touched.

“Someone out there either recognises this man or knows where he is, and our aim is to give his family the closure they deserve after such a long time.”

The reward will be paid for information or evidence that leads to Hinkley’s location and/or the identity of any person or persons responsible for his disappearance.

The offer will remain in place until January 31, 2023.

SUPPLIED Richard Hinkley went missing from his Christchurch home on Christmas Day in 2015.

A report by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall, released to Stuff earlier this year, examined Hinkley’s mysterious disappearance.

Hinkley, who suffered from long-term depression, chronic pain, and suicidal ideation, was involved in a serious crash in 2004 that left him with a head injury and spinal fractures.

He could not remember whether he had crashed the car on purpose or accidentally, but had been travelling on a straight road about 120kph.

Four years later, he was diagnosed with major depressive disorder. In October 2011, he visited his doctor and said he had been “somewhat isolated” due to chronic pain and hypersensitivity.

His mother died a month later.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Hinkley’s aunt, Jill Martin, says the family has no closure, because they don’t know what happened.

Her death coincided with the start of Hinkley’s financial issues. He used a newly acquired credit card to pay for the funeral and by the following year, started using it to make cash withdrawals.

Eventually, he reached the $30,000 limit on his credit card. He had spent including large amounts on alcohol and cannabis. He regularly used food places such as 0800 Hungry and no cash was found at his home.

In November 2015, Hinkley got in touch with a budgeting service to seek help, reluctantly, with insolvency.

On December 12 he made his last eftpos transaction at a dentist. He was told he needed $3500 worth of treatment and was seeking help for this through the budgeting service.

The budgeting adviser last spoke to Hinkley on December 23, after the dentist said he would not be seen for treatment until the new year.

POLICE Hinkley's home was clean and tidy when police visited seven weeks after his disappearance.

Hinkley appeared “strange” and offered him some drugs.

When police entered his home on February 10, 2016, they found the back door was unlocked.

A laptop was in the lounge.

Nothing suspicious was found during the second search of his home on April 13.

Hinkley’s phone, laptop, keys, and eftpos card were not there.

The coroner said there was “insufficient evidence” to decide how he had died, but she was satisfied he was dead “due to the length of time since his disappearance, the fact that he has not touched his bank accounts or been in contact with family, and has not left the country”.

She said there were three possibilities for what happened to him: suicide, a fatal accident, or homicide.

Hinkley’s aunt, Jill Martin, earlier said the coroner’s ruling was “no surprise”, as there was no evidence of him being alive, and she was certain he did not leave the country.

FACEBOOK Dion Lawrence reported Hinkley missing.

“I was pretty certain in my mind he had already passed away, but I just would like to know what's happened.

“That’s what's keeping me going is that one day we may find out.”

Police earlier would not say how many people have been treated as persons of interest to their inquiry over the last six years. However, Lawrence, who lived in a flat in front of Hinkley, earlier told Stuff he had been accused of murdering him.

Lawrence said police knocked on his door in late 2017 and wanted to talk to him about Hinkley’s disappearance.

While his home was searched, officers took Lawrence to the Christchurch Central Police Station where they interviewed him and accused him of murdering his former neighbour.

Police searched his flat for two days, dug up his garden, and took items for forensic testing.

“[Police] think I had some big falling out with him, but I didn't really. Other people certainly did, I don't know why they aren't investigating them.”

Lawrence said Hinkley was “a friendly guy, a bit different”, but they got on.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quote 160210/8867 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.