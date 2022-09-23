Girl, 14, charged after beating in Cambridge which was filmed and shared

Police are investigating after an assault in Cambridge that was filmed and posted online (file photo).

A 14-year-old has been charged over a Cambridge assault that was filmed, showing the victim’s head being stomped on.

The parents of the victim called police after the assault “outside of the school environment” on September 11, the police officer in charge of the investigation said.

A video of the beating was circulating on social media and showed two people pushing another to the concrete before punching, kicking and stomping on their head.

Another person can be seen watching. The two offenders, the bystander, and the person filming walk off together at the end of the 30-second video.

A 14-year-old female was charged with injuring with intent and would appear in the Te Awamutu District Court on October 14, police said.

A 13-year-old female had been referred to Youth Aid.

“There is further investigation around those filming the incident,” the officer said.

A spokesperson from Cambridge High School said it would not be appropriate to comment on the incident.