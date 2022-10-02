The long wait for justice: Young victims' childhoods stolen by court delays

Justice delays: At last count, the average time for a case to make its way through the District Court was 156 days. Already worsening before Covid-19, the backlog has grown even larger with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The man who abused Amelia as a child always made her second-guess herself. He had a way, she says, of scaring her, his words playing on a loop in her head, leaving her anxious and wondering about her worth.

After she reported him to the police, Amelia* had hoped it would stop.

And yet, here he is, in Courtroom 2 of the Tauranga District Court, on the day she was finally hoping to see justice served, getting with her head again.

“The defendant has written a lengthy letter of apology,” his lawyer tells the judge. He is also willing to pay $3000 in reparation, she says.

It has been five months since Johnny Takirau, 71, was convicted of abusing Amelia, 15. Now it’s his sentencing. He has had all that time to tender an apology, to offer money. If he’d done it earlier, the prosecutor could have gone through it with Amelia, and sought her feedback. But instead he has blindsided everyone at the last minute, hoping, it seems, that his offer will be taken into account by the judge. And now, Amelia is being asked to decide, with no time to think, if she will take this money from the man who preyed on her.

Amelia is not in the courtroom for the hearing. She and her mother had left their home in Tauranga after Amelia reported her abuse, wanting to find somewhere that felt safer. So instead, she appears on a video screen – tiny, sitting cross-legged, her hair covering her eyes – above the registrar’s desk.

“Do I have to decide right now?” she asks. Takirau, gaunt and pale in the dock, watches her struggle with the question. He is sick, the court is told, and living in a men’s shelter. His family won’t let him stay with them.

Takirau first began to abuse Amelia when she was nine years old. He moved into the family home when she was young and became almost like a pseudo-grandfather to her, helping support her and her mum. He was someone, the judge said, Amelia looked up to, and should have been able to trust. Instead, he took advantage of her, touching her thighs and breasts in moments when he knew he wouldn’t be observed.

Two years ago, Amelia reported what he’d done, going through the police process of evidential interviews, and then waiting, waiting, to give her evidence in court.

Finally, in April this year, a jury found Takirau guilty of two counts of indecent assault, acquitting him on eight other charges. Amelia thought it was almost over, but then, due to Covid, the case was delayed again.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by a social worker, Amelia described how the abuse she suffered has impacted her life. She has an eating disorder. She struggles to focus at school. She wakes up in the night. She has to learn to trust men again. She has to rebuild a new life, in a new place.

What she didn’t tell the judge was how the multiple delays in the court process itself had also added to her trauma, leaving her feeling in limbo, unable to move on.

“This process has been long, tiresome, drawn out and arduous. It has taken so much of my energy to be able to proceed, and get through the past two years,” she says later.

When sentencing was delayed, it was particularly hard, because she had been warned already of all the ways Takirau might get a reduction on his sentence, and was anxious to know what would happen to him.

“But instead of being able to put it behind me, it created more tension,” Amelia says. “It feels like a system geared for an offender, not one developed out of care, concern, fairness and justice for a victim.”

A personal toll

At last count, the average time for a case to make its way through the District Court was 156 days. Wait times were worse in Auckland and Wellington, where the average disposal time stretched to 220 days per case. Already worsening before Covid-19, the backlog has grown even larger with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Data shows that since March 2020, more than 140,000 cases have been put off due to Covid-19. For example, in the year to June 2021, 80% of judge-alone trials weren’t heard on the day set down. And more than 40% of sentencing hearings – like Amelia’s – didn’t go ahead on the day scheduled.

The causes of the delays are many and varied. Research from the Ministry of Justice shows for example, that instead of going before a judge alone, more defendants are choosing jury trials, which take more time. The cases before the courts are also more complex. More people are pleading guilty later in the process, a phenomenon with its own set of drivers – lack of early disclosure by prosecutors, for example, and a lack of preparedness by everyone – a failing rarely held to account.

“We also have to acknowledge we are facing severe resource constraints,” says prosecutor Chris Macklin, the convenor of the Law Society’s criminal law committee. “We have fewer lawyers as a population prepared to do legal aid work – which is the bulk of defence work – and fewer courtrooms and therefore court time. There’s not enough court staff.”

And, Macklin says it’s not just within the courts themselves that the cracks were showing.

SUPPLIED Convenor of the Law Society's criminal law committee Chris Macklin.

“It’s police, it’s even Corrections – they’re moving prisoners around and closing down facilities,” he says. “Just like in the hospital system, the housing system, things are taking us longer than we would like. The criminal justice system is not immune to what’s happening in the wider economy.”

Justice delayed affects everyone in that system, Macklin says, including court staff and lawyers, victims and defendants.

For defendants, the law states trial should come without undue delay. And yet, currently, many arrive at sentencing to find the wait for judgment was longer than the sentence imposed. Sometimes, defendants held on remand have done nearly all the jail time the judge will impose.

“The biggest risk for defendants is being held on remand while discovery takes place,” says justice advocacy group JustSpeak’s executive director Aphiphany Forward-Taua. “If you think about how long it takes police and prosecutors to get evidence together – that’s a complex thing. But, there are opportunities where those things can be hastened or reduced down or barriers taken away, so it can be a more expedient process.”

For complainants, the wait also comes at a huge personal toll. Victims’ rights agencies fear as delays continue, complainants will back out of cases, sick of having the spectre of reliving their trauma at trial.

For young victims, the wait is worse than for most. Youth spoken to by Stuff describe their powerlessness, their grief at losing part of their childhood to the courts.

‘I wish to have my voice heard’

“The waiting and drawing it all out leaves a person unable to move on or start on the healing process,” says James, 14. “There is an inequality and injustice about it all.”

James was 11 when he was abused by Peter Charles Berry, a wrestling coach from Timaru. Court documents detail how in 2019, Berry touched the boy’s bottom and penis several times after training. He also texted the boy sexually explicit messages, saying he loved him.

It took three years for the case to make it to sentencing. Two of those years were spent waiting for a trial that never happened – Berry ended up changing his plea the week before the case was due to be heard. By then, James had already been through court preparation with the prosecutor.

“To have the harm brought up and discussed to prepared me to be questioned… caused further distress,” he says. Additionally, it had cost his parents in taking time off work, as they were not allowed to appear via video link.

At one point, he says, the whole family (who had by this time moved to the North Island) flew to Christchurch for sentencing. Upon arrival, they discovered the hearing had been delayed for another three months.

Berry was eventually sentenced to two years and nine months jail, for three counts of indecent assault on both James and another boy. All the charges were representative, meaning they reflect several instances of the same offending.

James is now 14. He says he feels strongly about highlighting the harm caused to him by the court process, which he believes puts offenders before victims.

When someone has been harmed, he says, they should feel empowered and confident in the support of the system.

“For me it was completely the opposite. I often felt like my voice was powerless,” he says. “I wish to have my voice heard.”

‘We need to see a whole legal revamp’

Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of HELP Auckland, a sexual abuse support service, says the delays in the court process had huge knock-on effects for survivors who had "geared themselves up for these dates".

"They then have to metaphorically hold their breath all over again."

The rescheduling of hearings and trials had to be addressed and defence lawyers needed to be held to account for the delays that they were causing, McPhillips says.

Alden Williams/Stuff Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of HELP Auckland.

"We really wonder sometimes whether it's a tactic by the defence lawyers."

The existing judicial process was always centred around the defendant. We need to do what we can to make it all less traumatic for the victim."

McPhillips says treatment courts could be set up easily without any law change, there just had to be the will to do it.

Such courts are where an offender pleads guilty and then receives treatment, before returning to court for sentencing.

Changes also needed to be made around how evidence is gathered from survivors, such as pre-recording before the trial goes ahead.

“We need to see a whole legal revamp of our response to these crimes.”

‘I thought I would be heard and validated’

When Jessie, 16, began the court process, she was convinced it would help bring her closure. She was abused from age 7, to when she was 14. Some details of her case are suppressed, but she’s allowed to talk about the impact it had on her mental health.

“The re-traumatisation and anxiety that builds before having to attend any of these hearings is not taken into consideration,” she says. “And Covid did not help the already long process.”

For Jessie, the delays served to compound her other feelings about the system - which she felt had a lack of respect for victims.

Instead of providing closure, there were times when she felt humiliated - having to listen to what an “outstanding” person the defendant was, for example, or watching the bored body language of the court staff as she read her victim impact statement.

“I thought that by opening myself up I would feel somewhat heard and validated,” she said. “Instead it’s left me feeling degraded and more traumatised.”

Like Amelia, Jessie’s abuser offered her money. She didn’t want it, she said. “But just the fact that he had done it was enough to reduce his sentence.”

Her abuser got six years in jail.

A lack of silver bullet

Aphiphany Forward-Taua, from JustSpeak, says there is a real neglect in the system to acknowledge how much courage it takes for victims to come forward.

“It’s not built for human emotion at all. It’s very individualistic and a system that lacks altruistic and emotional grounding,” she says. “If someone comes forward with information, their experience should be treated as tapu. Instead it goes from person to person, from police to prosecutor to experts, and it reduces the mana of victims. We need to stop and think about that.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Aphiphany Forward-Taua who is the executive director of Just Speak - a justice advocacy group in Aotearoa.

There is substantial work underway to address delays in the courts. The Criminal Process Improvement Programme (CPIP), aims to get cases dealt with earlier, using less court time, with the view the experience is more meaningful for those involved.

Led by the Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu, the programme has nine different work streams. It is trialling those in courts around the country, and will then move to implement changes nationwide

Macklin, who works in Rotorua, says some of those changes are as simple as starting the court day earlier. Currently, for example, judge alone trials start at 10am. But because numerous hearings are scheduled, with the knowledge that some won’t go ahead, by the time the admin is done and the schedule is set, half the day is gone. Instead, the churn will start at 9am, with the hope the trials themselves start at 10.

While there was a lot of hard work going on, he said, there was no silver bullet for improving such a complex system.

“In terms of youth, I am aware that in every single court they will prioritise cases with younger complainants and witnesses. But they do have to balance those interests with other factors - the seriousness of the case, availability of counsel,” he says. “But there is still a backlog. And even if you’re put at the front of the backlog, it’s still there.”

‘Everybody knows what you did’

The man who abused Amelia as a child wasn’t sent to jail, in the end. He wasn’t given home detention, or community work. Because he was homeless, and sick, the judge had no choice but to sentence him to a year of supervision, where he is allowed to live in the community provided he meets certain conditions, like regularly reporting to a probation officer.

For Amelia, having the world know what her abuser did brought slight relief, even if his sentence did not.

“Now everyone knows the truth about your behaviours,” she said. “I spoke out when you said I never would.”

She hasn’t made her mind up about whether she will accept the money yet. It’s being held by the courts until she does. The judge agreed she was allowed some extra time.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan, in a statement, said it was “heart-breaking to hear of any additional challenges faced by victims as they seek justice”.

She said improving delays has been a significant priority for her since becoming minister.

“Another priority is ensuring the justice system, which by nature has been designed to be offender-focused, undergoes reform not just in the justice space but the entire criminal justice and social sector.”

Allan said $45.7 million this year was budgeted for a whole-of-Government support programme for victims of crime.

“I am strongly focused on ensuring this work will result in real, tangible change for those who need it the most.”

*Names of all the youth in this story are automatically suppressed by the courts.