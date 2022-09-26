20-year-old arrested after Auckland kidnapping ended in car crash

A man has been arrested after a kidnapping ended in a car crash in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old man allegedly took the victim from a Methuen Road address to a nearby cash machine and forced them to withdraw money before being chased by police.

Police said one of their helicopters spotted the car on Stoddard Road and followed it.

“The offender refused to stop his vehicle after being sighted by Police and crashed a short time later, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Road,” Detective senior sergeant Steve Anderson said.

The man allegedly tried to run but was caught by police, leaving the kidnapped victim in the car with minor injuries.

He is appearing in the Auckland District Court today on kidnapping, unlawfully taking a vehicle, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill and dangerous driving charges.

“As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and want to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in relation to last night’s events,” Anderson said.

Anyone who has any information which could help police can contact 105 and quote file number 220926/7713 or information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.