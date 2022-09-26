Man arrested 40 hours after police remove cordon for firearms incident
A man has been arrested 40 hours after police removed a cordon for a firearms incident in rural Whangārei.
Police put up a cordon near Pipiwai Rd, northwest of Whangārei, on Friday evening after receiving a report of a firearm.
Police have been unable to give many details around the incident but locals told Stuff that four police cars including a dog unit were seen travelling west from Ruatangata towards Pipiwai about 4pm on Friday.
A police spokesperson said the cordon was removed about 7pm on Friday night after no firearm was found.
A man was arrested about 45 kilometres east, in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi, about 10.45am on Sunday.
The man is set to appear in the Whangārei District Court today on a threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm charge.
Police are continuing their investigation, the spokesperson said.