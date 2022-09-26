Man arrested 40 hours after police remove cordon from firearms incident

A man is set to appear in the Whangārei District Court today on threatening violence charges.

A man has been arrested 40 hours after police removed a cordon for a firearms incident in rural Whangārei.

Police put up a cordon near Pipiwai Road, north-west of Whangārei, on Friday evening after receiving a report of a firearm.

Police have been unable to give many details around the incident, but locals told Stuff that four police cars including a dog unit were seen travelling west from Ruatangata towards Pipiwai at around 4pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the cordon was removed at around 7pm on Friday night after no firearm was found.

A man was arrested about 45 kilometres east in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi on Sunday morning at around 10.45am.

The man is set to appear in the Whangārei District Court today on a threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm charge.

Police are continuing their investigation, the spokesperson said.