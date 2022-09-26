Manhunt underway for Napier gunman, armed police on scene

Police have launched a manhunt for a gunman in Napier.

Armed police are looking for a gunman after a firearms incident in Napier saw one person injured and the offender flee.

Police were called to the intersection of Tait Drive and Lamason Street at 1.15pm. According to police, one person has sustained a leg injury and the offender has fled the scene.

Staff in the area are armed as a precaution.

“At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.

“We thank our community for their patience,” a police spokesperson said.