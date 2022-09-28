Man charged over alleged kidnapping that ended in car crash pleads not guilty

A man has been charged for an alleged kidnapping that ended in a car crash in New Windsor.

A man charged with an alleged kidnapping that ended in a car crash in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor has pleaded not guilty.

The man appeared in Auckland District Court in front of Judge Kirsten Lummis on Wednesday.

He was charged with kidnapping, unlawfully taking a vehicle, aggravated robbery, multiple counts of threatening to kill and dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The man’s lawyer Devon Kemp asked for interim name suppression, but this was declined by Judge Lummis.

However, the man cannot be named for seven days in case an appeal is lodged.

The man allegedly took the victim from a Methuen Rd address to a nearby cash machine and forced them to withdraw money, before being chased by police.

Police said one of their helicopters spotted the car in Stoddard Rd and followed it.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The crash happened on the corner of Richardson and Maioro Rd in New Windsor.

“The offender refused to stop his vehicle after being sighted by police and crashed a short time later, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro roads,” Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said.

The man allegedly tried to run but was caught by police, leaving the alleged victim in the car with minor injuries.

Police said 15 charges in total had been laid against the man as of Wednesday.

The man was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in February 2023.