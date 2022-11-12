Five Auckland shops broken into in spate of ramraids, burglaries overnight

Three businesses have been ramraided overnight, while two have been burgled by people smashing windows. (File photo)

Five shops on Auckland’s North Shore have been ramraided or burgled overnight.

The incidents happened within minutes of each other, but police are yet to confirm if they are all linked.

About 2.30am Saturday, three businesses in Northcote’s Pearn Crescent were ramraided by people in a stolen Toyota Fielder, a police spokesperson said.

“Various items were taken, and the offenders left in a Toyota Vitz.”

Twenty minutes later, a store in nearby Wairau Valley was targeted by people who broke a window to gain entry.

Shortly afterwards, a restaurant in Constellation Drive in Rosedale was also burgled.

Again, the offenders broke a window to get access.

The spokesperson said police were investigating and would be reviewing CCTV video from the area.

Anyone with information or who may have captured dashcam video of the events was asked to contact police on 105 and reference the file number: 221112/6460.

A report can also be filled out online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.