No formal extradition request yet made for accused in Auckland suitcase deaths

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

New Zealand authorities are yet to make a formal application for the extradition of a woman accused of killing two children, two weeks after her arrest in South Korea.

That’s despite police announcing on September 15 that an application had been made for the extradition.

The 42-year-old was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea that same day after the remains of a boy and a girl were found in suitcases at a south Auckland property on August 11.

“NZ Police have applied to have her extradited back to New Zealand to face the charges and have requested she remain in custody whilst awaiting the completion of the extradition process,” the press release that announced the woman’s arrest said.

However, Stuff has confirmed that no formal application has been made for the extradition yet.

A woman covers her head as she leaves to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea.

Any extradition request from New Zealand needs authority from the minister of justice for it to be sent.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has not yet received a request to give her authority.

“This is currently a matter for the commissioner of police and I have no comment to make as the minister of justice,” she said.

Crown Law, the agency that operationally makes the request of the minister and sends it to Korea, said through a spokesperson that no request had reached the minister yet.

“If the minister of justice gives authority for a formal request to be made, the Korean authorities will then have to assess it before anything further can occur,” the spokesperson said.

James Halpin/Stuff The dead children’s remains were taken home by one family after they won an auction a Safe Store unit in Papatoetoe.

On Friday, police continued to say an “application” had been made.

They were asked twice about what the application they referred to was, but declined to answer.

Crown Law said it had “approximately” three staff “who had some involvement with the matter to date” and there were no dates set yet for any further steps.

The spokesperson said Crown Law’s part in the request was “with respect to advising police and the Crown Solicitor on the form and content of the request, ensuring authentication and liaising with the Korean authorities about the acceptability of the request”.

New Zealand police have 45 days from the arrest to submit the formal documents needed for the extradition under the New Zealand-Korea extradition treaty.

Dr Neil Boister at the University of Canterbury said the documents would include the facts of the case and evidence New Zealand police had against the woman.

David White/Stuff The childrens’ bodies were discovered by an unsuspecting family in Clendon Park.

“I should imagine that the issue here will be that clarifying the facts of the case and clear evidence. They have the bodies, but do they know enough about how and by whom [the alleged murders] were carried out,” he said.

Police said the woman remained in custody in Korea. Korean media had previously reported she had been taken back to the capital Seoul from Ulsan and that the extradition review was expected to take about two months.

“The investigation team are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two young victims,” Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua said.

Vaaelua said police were working with Korean counterparts towards a hearing that would be held in Seoul.

Stuff reported in August that the father of the children had died in 2017, a year before the mother is thought to have arrived in South Korea. The children were aged 5 and 8 at the time of his death.