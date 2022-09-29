Multiple fires in central Auckland offices being treated as suspicious

Firefighters were able to find and put out the fires before there was any major damage. (File photo)

A series of fires in two central Auckland offices on Thursday morning are being treated as suspected arsons.

Up to six fire trucks were needed at one of the buildings due to the number of fires, but no major damage occurred.

Fire and Emergency were first called to a three-storey building on Fort St at about 3am, when the building’s smoke and sprinkler alarm went off.

Firefighters arrived at the building to find smoke and multiple sets of fires, shift manager Simon Lyford said.

The two initial trucks called for backup to help catch the fires before they spread.

Firefighters used breathing equipment and high-pressure hoses to tackle the fires, plus an aerial appliance with tall ladder to spot the blazes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The fires occurred in office blocks in central Auckland, on Fort St and Custom St, pictured. (File photo)

Police were also called to the suspicious event.

All the fires in the first building were found and extinguished before 4am, with firefighters also airing out the building, Lyford said.

But Fire and Emergency was also called at 3.35am to a second fire in an office on Custom St, just around the corner from Fort St.

There was a small fire on the ground floor of the building which was easily put out, Lyford said.

Police and a fire investigator will be investigating the cause of the fires on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said at 7am there had been no arrests.