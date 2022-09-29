Government cash ‘absolutely critical’ for Hamilton’s youth crime response – mayor

“We are not part of Auckland and we are feeling neglected in the conversation,” Mayor Paula Southgate says.

Hamilton needs more help – and Government cash – to tackle youth offending in the wake of a dramatic daylight mall robbery, the mayor says.

Mayor Paula Southgate says Hamilton is “feeling neglected” and has petitioned Police Minister Chris Hipkins for Hamilton-focused support to tackle the increasing issue.

She wants more police officers, help to fund crime prevention initiatives, and more money for victim support organisations, even proposing a “dollar for dollar” partnership.

“The key point that this has been urgent for some time and now it is absolutely critical,” Southgate said.

READ MORE:

* One night out ram raiding

* Are ram raid penalties enough of a deterrent?

* 'You can't do anything' - Four dairy raids leave owners out of cash and will to fight



Supplied Robbers armed with hammers and an axe targeted a jewellery shop at The Base Hamilton in front of shoppers. (This video was first published on September 25, 2022.)

Southgate spoke to Hipkins on Wednesday and said “the clear message was to give us a Hamilton-focused level of support”. He acknowledged the strong case, she said.

Their conversation follows a daytime robbery at Michael Hill at Te Awa, The Base, on Sunday – where a group of about eight men jumped on counters and broke into display cabinets with hammers and at least one axe before fleeing with handfuls of jewels.

Auckland has benefited from a $6 million crime prevention fund announced in May and Government funding for programmes to create opportunities in education, training, or work and drive down youth crime.

“We are not part of Auckland and we are feeling neglected in the conversation,” Southgate said. “[Hipkins] really did take that on board.”

Supplied A masked robber holds an axe as he flees from the scene of a jewellery shop robbery in the Te Awa shopping centre.

She proposed a “dollar for dollar” partnership to fund smart crime prevention initiatives, run through the multi-agency Safer City Task Force.

It would help to hire extra city safe staff, accelerate the installation of number plate recognising cameras, fund initiatives to help shop owners and social services to prevent young people engaging in crime.

“We need to do something different, otherwise we are just waiting for the next event. It’s one of the things that frustrates me the most.”

She said she would be disappointed if the conversation didn’t translate into funding or support, and Hipkins had promised to get back to her next week.

She said the cycle of a young people committing a crime and shuffling through the court system before going on probation and then committing another crime needed to be broken, she said.

She said Hipkins acknowledged that locking young people away wasn’t ideal, but “maybe there is a need for them to be removed for support rather than releasing them back into the community”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Watching footage of the robbery on Sunday was horrifying, Police Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“People are calling out for harder penalties, especially with the older youth.”

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said it was horrifying to see the footage of the robbery on Sunday, where families and shop staff were put at risk.

“The crimes are unacceptable.”

He was concerned, said the $6 million retail fund needed to roll out faster and would work with Hamilton City Council to find local solutions.

But opposition leader Christopher Luxon said harsher penalties and preventative work should be prioritised.

“New Zealanders are owed a basic right to feel safe in their own home and in their own community and in their own workplace and that is just not happening.

Tom Lee/Stuff National Party leader Chris Luxon said harsher penalties and preventative work should be prioritised.

“Violent crime is up over 20%. Retail crime is up over 30%, ram-raids are up over 500%, gang membership is up over 40%.”

He said the Government was soft on crime and not doing enough to protect victims.

“You’ve got serious repeat offenders and we’re not giving them the right consequences at the moment.”

He believed a big driver of youth crime was absence from school.

“We have 100,000 kids chronically absent from school in New Zealand in 2022.”

Waikato District commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said staff worked tremendously hard every day to not only prevent this type of offending but also holding offenders to account.

Officers had made over 300 arrests and laid over 1200 charges since February, he said.

“In relation to the Te Awa Base incident we are following strong lines of enquiry. I can reassure the public that we take this offending very seriously.”

“While we don’t comment on the deployment of our staff for operational reasons, we can say that we are always reviewing our deployment plans and changing these as necessary.”