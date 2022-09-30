Tiny South Taranaki cemetery cordoned off by police after unexpected discovery of human remains

Te Orokowhai Cemetery in South Taranaki has been cordoned off with police tape.

A tiny South Taranaki cemetery has been cordoned off by police after the unexpected discovery of human remains.

In an emailed statement, police media said officers were making inquiries after human remains were found on a property on Austin Rd East, South Taranaki.

The area has been cordoned off while a scene examination takes place, the statement said

Inquiries are in the very early stages and are ongoing to “determine the circumstances around the discovery”, it said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Police have said they are making inquiries after human remains were found.

On Friday, Te Orokowhai Cemetery, off Austin Rd East, near Normanby, had police tape along its fences and three police cars were at the scene around noon.

Shortly before 1pm two of the police cars left the area but soon after what was believed to be a detective's vehicle arrived.

By 3pm, there was just one police scene guard left in place.