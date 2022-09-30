Off-duty police officer charged after death of cyclist in South Auckland

Cyclist confirmed dead after crash on on Stancombe Rd in east Auckland, police officer stood down

An off-duty police officer has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving a car and a cyclist on September 17.

David Lane was killed while cycling along Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush on September 17.

Counties Manukau District Commander, Jill Rogers said on Friday one person has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death.

They are expected to appear at Manukau District Court on October 21.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police have no further comment,” Rogers said.

Police previously said the off-duty officer had been stood down while the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and police’s serious crash unit investigate.

Lane was described as a “very experienced rider” and athlete who had competed in Ironman competitions in Hawaii.

Lane’s boss, Mark Taylor, co-founder of MEC Bikes, previously said Lane was a “lovely guy” who kept to himself.

“He was really, really friendly, a pleasure to be around.”

Taylor said Lane worked as a bike mechanic for his St Heliers store part-time for three years. He had previously had a career as an engineer but had grown bored in retirement, Taylor said.

Raj Gajjar, who lives near where Lane was hit, spoke to Stuff through his nephew Kandarp Mistry. He found Lane laying between a parked white van and red hatchback.

Gajjar said he arrived shortly after the accident and found Lane in-between the two parked vehicles where he was “gasping for air”.

“I saw the person take a big gasp of air before he lost consciousness,” he said.

Gajjar repeatedly described the bicycle as having been “shrunk” by the crash. “It did not look like a bicycle at all,” he said.