Safety fears in Palmerston North CBD are keeping shoppers away

Armed police respond to a callout in The Square after a young person brandished a toy gun in August.

Anti-social behaviour is on the rise in Palmerston North, making shoppers hesitant to spend time and money along the city’s main shopping streets.

Groups of young people are regularly spotted in the afternoon loitering near the Main Street bus station and iSite in The Square.

Business owners and patrons say they have been subjected to abuse, aggressive behaviour and verbal threats. Certain businesses have reacted by deciding to close earlier, removing pavement seating, but both staff and patrons are losing patience.

A regular at the Coffee Club opposite the bus station, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of harassment, said it felt like the group was holding the area to ransom.

“They’re just out of control.

“They’ll come in aggressively demanding free stuff, they’ll toss chairs around, they’ll sometimes stand out in the middle of the road with no regard for traffic and the abuse they’ll shout at staff or each other is beyond belief.

“I’ve had to intervene and help physically remove a couple from the cafe.”

As Stuff spoke to the source in the Coffee Club on Thursday, a group of young people appeared at about 3.30pm.

As they arrived, staff hurriedly moved all outdoor seating inside. Three beat cops walked by and Māori Wardens were stationed around the bus station and wider vicinity.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Ken Lusby said he’s had customers aggressively confronted and verbally abused by teenagers in his shop.

The children, believed to be about 12 to 16 years old

slammed a table into the front window with considerable force, impeded pedestrians walking to the buses, and sparred with each other.

“They usually hang around until about 6pm but in that time they’re a menace. School holidays are coming up so I’ve no idea how these guys are supposed to cope.”

Ken Lusby, who runs the Lotto and Post office in The Square, said there was a total lack of accountability amongst the young people who frequented the area.

“They’re driving people away. I’ve had customers harassed in my shop by them and some don’t feel comfortable coming in any more. And we need more people shopping in the city centre, not less.

“We appear to have given the power to 14-year-olds and it's about time someone has to take the power away from them.

“I don’t know what the solution is but if they’re young, surely the consequences should fall to the parents for the trouble they’re causing. Either way it has to stop.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Manawatū Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley said this behaviour is a blow to businesses already trying to recover from the past few years.

Like many cities across the country, Palmerston North had seen a rise in anti-social behaviour after years of lockdowns and red alert levels left the city centre deserted.

Horizons Regional Council posted a statement on social media on Friday that said it was an ongoing issue and it would be working with police to make the bus station safer.

“We’re disappointed to say that the nature of the antisocial behaviour on buses has been escalating for a number of weeks, raising concerns for the wellbeing of our drivers and passengers.

“Part of our coordinated approach includes providing security and increasing police presence during key times at the Main Street terminal.

Supplied A group of teens attacked retailers and caused extensive damage at Downtown on Broadway last Tuesday.

“CCTV coverage will also be increasing there as it is where the majority of issues are occurring.”

Horizons also said it was exploring the option of hiring a security company to be stationed at the terminal and on the buses.

The Manawatū Business Chamber was currently on a campaign alongside PalmyBID to help revitalise the CBD and attract businesses back.

Chief executive Amanda Linsley said this issue was the last thing the CBD needed.

“It has been an incredibly challenging few years for businesses and to have this behaviour affecting particularly our retailers and hospitality sector on top of everything else is not acceptable.

“We are keen to see more policing in the city, better CCTV and the return of the PNCC ambassardor programme on a permanent basis.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Acting Manawatū area commander Inspector Phil Ward says there will be an increased police presence during the holidays.

Acting Manawatū area commander Inspector Phil Ward said police were aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour and they would be upping their presence during the school holidays.

“We work closely with community stakeholders such as local councils, retail groups and Maori Wardens to get perspectives from them about what’s happening in our communities.

“This is valuable information police can use to help inform our deployment decisions.”