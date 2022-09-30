School principal on leave amid investigation into hiring of rapist relative

Two women have told Stuff they were sexually attacked by a teenager who was later employed by an Auckland School whose principal is a close relative.

The principal of an Auckland school - where a rapist relative was hired as a teacher aide - is on leave, pending investigation.

This month it was revealed the school had hired a teenager closely related to the principal. The man, hired as a classroom assistant, had raped a young woman and sexually violated another, and was employed despite the school knowing of his past. He later resigned.

Now the principal is on leave and an acting principal has been appointed.

In a letter to parents on Friday, the Board of Trustees said the school had employed a lawyer as an “independent investigator”.

The board has not identified who that lawyer is.

With the help of the Ministry of Education and the New Zealand School Trustees Association, the school was working on the scope of the investigation.

The inquiry will take place next term and is expected to take four weeks.

The board said the principal would remain “on leave” for the duration.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the board will review the outcome and consider appropriate action, as necessary,” the letter said.

The board’s chairperson has previously said the school had policies relating to dealing with potential conflicts of interest and another senior staff member, not the principal, was involved in the hiring of the teacher aide.

Stuff understands the school did vet the teenager with police – and hired him anyway.

At a school meeting two weeks ago, parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation to members of the board.

Last Friday, the school announced it would be calling in the Ministry of Education’s trauma team to support staff and students.

It has also engaged an educational psychologist to oversee the support programme.

By law, schools are required to run police checks on all staff who come into contact with children.

Police supply information on charges, convictions and any interactions they have had with the person, if relevant to the role.

Stuff has approached the principal three times, asking how the hiring process played out in this case, including the police vetting and whether their family member was an appropriate person to be working in a classroom.

The principal has not responded.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.