Loud bangs heard during smash and grab at jewellery store in Auckland mall

Loud bangs were heard during smash and grab at Michael Hill jewellery store in Westfield Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, on Friday night.

An eyewitness said they saw five police officers guarding the store after the incident, and they could see at least four display cabinets had been smashed.

Police confirmed they attended the aggravated burglary after a number of people were seen going into the store with weapons, just before 7pm.

The neighbouring Stewart Dawson and Walker and Hall jewellers shops had both closed their doors early.

One witness, who preferred not to be named, was dining with his 89-year-old mother in Paper Moon restaurant in the Albany mall food court, about 50 metres from the store.

“People began screaming, jumping out of their seats and running towards the back door. I took my mum and shoved her into the back room of Paper Moon with the staff. I said to them, ‘Get back in there and hide.’

“We heard: 'Bang, bang, bang,' which I think people thought was guns, but was probably the hammers smashing in the glass.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Witnesses said they heard repeated bangs, which they thought to be guns or hammers smashing glass.

“All the staff in the food court and McDonald’s ran out and everyone ran outside. After a while, everyone began creeping back in.

“My mum has taken a wee while to settle back down and her hands are shaking. We’re trying to finish the rest of our meal, but we will be taking it as a takeaway I think.”

A staff member at the nearby OmniTech kiosk said he was on the phone when the incident happened. He spun around after he heard what sound liked a "firecracker".

He said he saw three to four young people smashing up windows and glass cabinets and taking jewellery. He ran away, along with other shoppers, seeking refuge at a nearby cinema.

Meanwhile, an employee at a nearby story said that around 6.45pm a faint alarm went off in the mall and security guard called out “code green”.

“I saw people running and I walked out of the store to take a look and saw Michael Hill had closed. Customers seemed more intrigued than worried.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff An employee at a nearby story said Michael Hill and other jewellery stores have closed for the night.

They had heard from a customer who was in Michael Hill at the time of the burglary, that the culprits used hammers to smash cabinets.

She said the area was taped off and two police officers were at the scene.

Retailers further away from Michael Hill are operating as normal while Michael Hill and other jewellery stores have closed for the night, she said.

Natalie Oleksy​ a customer in the mall at the time of the incident said she was told by mall security, people were armed.

“My daughter was walking past as it happened and people were just running away in fear. We were at Nespresso, and she came running like the devil was chasing her.

“Stores were just shutting almost immediately.”

​Nguyen Khoa​ saw “a few” masked men running into the Michael Hill store.

They said they heard the smashing of glasses and what sounded like a gun shot.

The incident had left them “very distressed”.

Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing to identify and locate offenders and confirm what was taken.

It is the second time the Albany branch has been burgled in recent times, having been broken into in April last year.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Several Michael Hill stores have been targetted in recent months. (File photo)

In August this year, the Michael Hill franchise said it would “significantly” beef up security at its Auckland stores after a string of robberies and break-ins.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe, St Lukes Mall and Henderson have each been hit.