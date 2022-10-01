Child murderer Demis Paul, whose mother is also a murderer, declined parole

Demis Peter Cheyenne Paul is serving his life sentence in Tongariro Prison for murdering toddler Mereana Clements-Matete. (File pic).

A man who fatally punched a toddler so hard is caused injuries akin to those suffered in plane or car crashes has been declined parole.

The man, whose mother is also a murderer, appears to be doing well in prison though, completing multiple rehabilitation courses.

Demis Peter Cheyenne Paul​ is serving a life sentence for murdering 14-month-old Mereana Clements-Matete​ in December 2004.

Paul was on home detention in Palmerston North when he was babysitting three children younger than six while Merena’s mother was out doing Christmas shopping.

Mereana had been crying due to illness, with Paul reacting by punching her once in the abdomen.

The blow was so hard it caused her bowel to rupture as it hit her spine and a major artery to tear.

The pathologist who inspected Mereana’s body said the injuries were similar to those seen in plane or car crash victims.

Paul got help from a neighbour, but Mereana was dead by the time she was taken to hospital.

He then started lying, telling neighbours, ambulance officers, police and Mereana’s mother he had seen one of the children he was babysitting jumping on Mereana.

He stuck with the lie until shortly before trial, when he told police he punched her but did not intend to kill her, but he was found guilty of murder.

Paul’s mother Jan Yorke​ was already in prison, having been jailed in 1996 for her role in the planned murder of Taranaki woman Niki Goodwin.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Demis Paul’s mother Jan Yorke was jailed in 1996 for murdering her boyfriend's ex-wife and trying to kill her best friend. (File photo)

Yorke and her boyfriend, Goodwin’s ex-husband Mark Goodwin​, kidnappend Niki Goodwin and her friend Barbara Bishop​, forced them to consume drugs and alcohol, bashed Niki Goodwin with a brick and pushed a car with Bishop inside off of a cliff.

But Niki Goodwin’s body was taken from the scene before the car went off the cliff and buried near Stratford.

The plan, to try to mislead police into thinking Bishop died in an alcohol-fuelled car crash, was foiled when Bishop survived.

She was found by a fisherman seven hours after the car went off of the cliff.

Paul appeared before the Parole Board for the first time in September after completing his 17-year minimum term.

While he was not freed, the board’s report noted he had completed programmes to address drug, alcohol and motivational issues.

He also completed the Kick for the Seagulls programme – developed by Sir Graham Lowe to educate prisoners through sport – and performed so well he was kept on as a mentor.

While he had dissociated from Black Power, a psychologist noted he was at medium risk of violent offending and had a high score for psychopathy.

The psychologist recommended Paul do individual treatment before a gradual reintegration to life outside the wire.

The board said giving Paul another year in prison would give him time to start counselling and reintegration.