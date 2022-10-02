Man arrested after fatal incident involving a car in West Auckland's Henderson

A man died after being found with serious injuries on The Concourse in Henderson on Friday.

One person has been arrested following the death of a man in West Auckland on Friday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams said police were called to The Concourse in Henderson around 8pm on Friday night and found a man seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

The man died at the scene, Williams said.

“Following an investigation, last night, a 42-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash.”

The man is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Thursday.

Williams said as the matter was now before the courts police would not be making any further comment on the incident.