Two men arrested after leading police on 32km chase around Auckland

Two men have been arrested after leading police on a 32km chase around Auckland, before crashing into a fence.

The incident began around 3.40pm on Sunday afternoon after police responded to reports of a man allegedly armed with a gun in Papatoetoe.

After initially being unable to locate the man, police signalled for a vehicle to pull over on King Street, in Papatoetoe.

Police Inspector Mark Brown said the vehicle didn’t stop and continued on for another few minutes around the Otahuhu area before they abandoned the vehicle and climbed into another, already occupied, car.

It’s unknown whether the driver of the vehicle knew the two men, but they eventually got out after moving away from the scene, Brown said.

The car then took off down the motorway, with the police helicopter following it as it headed north.

The two men eventually crashed into a fence on Makora Road in Massey, where they were arrested.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this series of events”, Brown said.

A gun was found inside the first abandoned vehicle, but it isn’t known whether it is the firearm that caused the initial call-out, he said.

Both men, in their twenties, will face driving, unlawful taking of motor vehicles and firearms charges.