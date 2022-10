A person was reportedly threatened with a firearm before their car was taken. (File photo).

Police are investigating an incident where a person was threatened with a gun in a Wellington car-jacking on Sunday night.

Police received a report of the incident which happened in Kingston about 10.15pm.

A police spokesperson said a person was reportedly threatened and their car was taken.

It was alleged a firearm was present but no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

