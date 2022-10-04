Woman who claims she was gang raped denies being flirtatious with man

Two men are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

A woman has repeatedly denied flirting, and wanting to be romantic with, a man involved in gang raping her.

Ferrad Abrahams​ and a man with name suppression both deny raping the woman in October 2017. The man with name suppression is further charged with attempted sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

The two men, who are in their 30s and 40s, are on trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of a jury and Justice Christine Gordon.

In October 2017, the woman attended a dinner party with Abrahams with the other man arriving later.

Later in that evening she began feeling anxious and dizzy after leaving her drink unattended, she told the court.

The trio then went to the man’s apartment on the North Shore where she felt sleepy and went into a bed only to wake up to find Abrahams having sex with her. The other man then had sex with her too.

Defence lawyers for the duo have told the jury it was consensual sex between adults and the woman had motive to lie.

But the Crown’s case is no reasonable person would believe she was consenting.

On Tuesday, the woman was cross-examined by Dale Dufty on behalf of Abrahams.

She repeatedly denied being jealous of Abrahams’ then girlfriend, flirting with him and dancing provocatively “like a stripper”.

“I think my dancing’s awful. If he found it provocative that’s his opinion,” the woman said.

David White/Stuff Justice Christine Gordon is presiding over the trial.

She told the court she had cocaine at the dinner party.

Dufty suggested the woman repeatedly told people at the dinner she wanted to have sex with someone.

“Those words wouldn’t come out of my mouth,” the woman said.

Dufty also suggested the woman performed a sexual act on the man with name suppression at the dinner party.

“No physical sexual contact happened at that house,” the woman said.

The defence lawyer also suggested the woman had sex with Abrahams at the dinner party, again she denied this.

At the North Shore apartment, Dufty suggested the three went into the man’s bedroom with the woman wanting to have sex that night.

“You went into his bedroom with him with Abrahams following close behind...when he returned from the bathroom both you and [the man with name suppression] were having sex.

“Afterwards Mr Abrahams got into the bed with you and then you had sex with him,” Dufty submitted.

Again the woman denied this. She said she was asleep when the men had sex with her.

The woman accepted Abrahams wasn’t aggressive or violent when he had sex with her.

She told the court she didn’t say “no” because she was scared and it had already happened.

The woman was taken through a number of social media posts where she had commented on Abrahams Facebook posts after the alleged incident.

“Three days after this alleged rape you hadn’t cancelled him on Facebook,” Dufty submitted.

The woman said she was pretending like nothing ever happened and wanted to move on with her life.

The trial before a jury and Justice Christine Gordon continues.