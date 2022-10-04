Baby mice seen falling from courthouse ceiling

The Manukau District Court where baby mice were seen dropping from the ceiling. (File photo)

Baby mice were seen dropping from the ceiling of the Manukau District Court’s customer service centre.

Stuff has seen a message from a senior Ministry of Justice staff member sent to other staff members on Tuesday afternoon.

The message says the job has been logged and given “a high priority to remedy”.

South Auckland Bar Association treasurer Han Na Kim said she was concerned to hear of rodents dropping from the ceiling because children are frequently in the area.

READ MORE:

* Mice nested at Woolworths NZ supermarket food distribution centre

* Rodents force two Wellington restaurants to close over health concerns

* South Auckland McDonald's mouse infestation disgusts diner



“I’m also worried about the registrar’s health and safety.”

Survivor advocate Ruth Money said it reflected a wider issue.

“The upkeep of courts around the country has not been prioritised. It certainly shows we could be doing more to make those surroundings a lot more comfortable.”

A senior lawyer, who did not want to be named, said he was surprised to hear rodents had been seen dropping from the ceiling.

“In terms of modernity and cleanliness, it’s the nicest one of the lot... In the Auckland region.”

Stuff has contacted the Ministry for comment but has not received a response.