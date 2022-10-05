Man charged with murder of great-grandmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Maria Brown was found dead on her birthday.

The man charged with murdering a great-grandmother at her central Auckland home has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The 49-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is charged with the murder of 77-year-old Maria Brown in Onehunga.

He appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via video link from the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

The man’s lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg KC, said a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity could be entered on behalf of her client.

He also faces a charge of setting fire to Brown’s home in Moana Ave.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald previously ordered reports under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003.

On Wednesday, Justice Fitzgerald found the man fit to stand trial, which is set down for February 2024.

Maria Brown was a great-grandmother.

The man was remanded in custody.

Brown’s body was discovered by one of her grandsons on June 6, her birthday. The family had been trying to contact her for the previous 24 hours and had not been able to reach her.

Court documents showed the police believed she had died two days before, on June 4.