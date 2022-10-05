Auckland jewellery store hit by thieves for the third time this year

Michael Hill's Takapuna store has been the target of another burglary, but offenders were greeted by empty cases as staff secured jewellery overnight.

An Auckland jewellery store has been targeted by thieves for the third time this year.

However, they left empty handed, a security guard says, as the display cases were all empty overnight.

Police said the Takapuna Michael Hill on Hurstmere Rd was ramraided early Wednesday morning.

“Shortly after 2am a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store.

“A group of offenders have entered the store before fleeing in the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill Jeweller in Takapuna has been targeted by thieves for the third time this year.

Police were investigating the incidents and working to establish what had been stolen.

A security guard at the store said they had turned the lights off overnight, kept all the display cases empty and installed a new roller door to deter thieves.

National’s North Shore MP Simon Watts visited the Takapuna Michael Hill branch after the two most recent ram raids.

“The whole store is just trashed,” he said following Wednesday morning's incident.

He said staff were tired and frustrated, as each ram raid involved having to tidy and repair the shop and organise insurance.

“The stress and pressure that this puts on staff is very clear. Deep down they're worried about safety within their communities. They're continually on edge,” Watts said.

This is just the most recent incident at the North Shore store.

On June 16, two people broke into Michael Hill Takapuna in broad daylight about 4.20pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill beefed up its security measures in August this year to deal with the increase in robberies.

A video of the robbery showed a man wearing a black hoodie breaking the glass window, grabbing items and then running to a getaway car.

On August 23, Michael Hill stores in Takapuna and Newmarket were both targeted, although offenders didn’t manage to steal from the Takapuna branch.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe and St Lukes Mall have all been hit.

Michael Hill beefed up its security measures in August this year to deal with the increase in robberies.

The string of robberies has an impact on staff as well.

A robbery at Brownsons Jewellers in Meadowbank a few months ago left the manager in counselling after armed men stormed the shop and stole a number of items.

Brownsons co-owner Jaynend Raniga was in the store at the time of the robbery.

“It’s not just the person – it’s the family as well that gets impacted. Any kind of retail is scared at the moment,” he previously said.