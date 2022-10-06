Man accused of hit-and-run killing of former child star can now be named

Lionel Allan, bottom left, starred as Matt Te Ahi in the TV series Being Eve.

The man accused of the hit-and-run killing of a former child actor turned 501 deportee can now be named.

Wiremu Gray appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday morning, where no application for name suppression was made.

Gray, 42, is charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash and careless driving causing death.

Lionel Allan, who decades ago starred as Matt Te Ahi in the TV series Being Eve, died on Friday night shortly after he was found with critical injuries in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson.

Gray did not enter a plea and is set to appear in court again later in October.

He was remanded on bail.

Allan died at the scene, police said, after they were called to the incident on The Concourse just before 8pm on Friday night.

Allan, 39, was a 501 deportee who had his visa revoked in Australia by then-home affairs minister Peter Dutton in 2016.

He had arrived in Australia in 2005 to get away from a “party lifestyle”.

Allan didn’t disclose his convictions for disorderly behaviour, burglary and shoplifting in New Zealand to the Australian authorities, and eventually offended more.

He was imprisoned for 78 days in 2007, then for a year in 2011 for breaking and entering, then for four years in 2014 for two counts of assault.