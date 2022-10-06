SFO failed to get valuations for paintings at centre of political donations case

Investigators for the Serious Fraud Office failed to obtain valuations for paintings bought by a Chinese businessman, contributing towards a not guilty verdict for three Chinese businessmen. However, the judge was satisfied they tried to conceal the true donor’s identity.

Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – were charged by the Serious Fraud Office over donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018.

The three businessmen were found guilty in relation to the $100,050 donation in 2018 and Colin Zheng was also found guilty of the $100,000 to the Party in 2017.

Jami-Lee Ross was acquitted on all charges as well as the businessmen and three people with suppression in regard to a Labour Party donation over five paintings bought at auction in 2017 which are hanging in Zhang’s home.

Justice Ian Gault’s judgment released on Thursday points to the Serious Fraud Office’s lead investigator acknowledging it recognised the importance of determining the value of the painting and it was a necessary line of enquiry.

”Although the SFO could have arranged valuations without difficulty, it decided against doing so,” Justice Gault said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Yikun Zhang, Hengjia (Joe) Zheng and Shijia (Colin) Zheng were all found guilty.

The judge then goes on to say he could not be sure that the reasonable market value of the five paintings was less than Zhang’s payment and therefore he’s not sure the Labour Party, directly or indirectly, obtained or retained a benefit.

Despite this, Justice Gault said Zhang must have known it was a breach of a legal obligation to provide the Party the names of five other people and break up the donation, when they were not the purchasers.

“Even so, I am sure that Mr Zhang was involved in concealing his identity as the purchaser and the mount of his payment to avoid public disclosure... I am sure his conduct involved an intention to deceive.”

He found that the Zheng twins knew that Zhang wanted to transfer money to the Labour Party and were involved in the stratagem and intention to deceive in concealing Zhang’s identity.

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, left, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at the Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting.

Justice Gault further found one of the men with name suppression was involved in concealing Zhang’s identity.

The judge did not consider the other man and woman had intent to conceal Zhang’s identity.

National Party

Justice Gault found the National Party obtained a benefit of $100,000 from the June 2017 donation and the seven people named as the donors, were not the true donor.

The Crown’s case was Zhang was the true donor, but Colin Zheng told the SFO he was.

Justice Gault found Colin Zheng must have known it was in breach of a legal obligation to provide a false list of names to Ross.

He found that Colin Zheng’s conduct amounted to intent to deceive and he was involved in concealing his and maybe Zhang’s identity.

Justice Gault couldn’t be sure Ross knew that the source of the 2017 donation was Zhang or Colin Zheng.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross said he was relieved after being found not guilty.

The 2018 donation that Zhang and the Zheng twins were found guilty of came after a dinner with Ross and Simon Bridges.

A week after that dinner, Bridges saw Zhang at a fundraiser where the businessman offered a $100,000 donation.

The $100,000 came from a wine sale and was received into Joe Zheng’s bank account from China.

“As with the earlier Labour Party payment sourced to Mr Zhang, it is completely implausible as a matter of common sense that Mr Colin Zheng took steps (using Mr Joe Zheng) to conceal this donation without Mr Zhang’s knowledge (even though he may not have been aware of every detail of the concealment, such as all intermediary names and amounts),” Justice Gault said.

Davd White/Stuff Justice Ian Gault delivered his verdict on Wednesday.

It was during this time, Ross’ went “politically kamikaze” as his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC said.

He was wanting to take down Bridges and was mentally unwell at the time.

Justice Gault accepted the expert medical evidence that Ross’ statements to media and police in October 2018 were strongly influenced by his underlying mental health, and his belief he wouldn’t be around to face any consequences.

“Together, Mr Ross’ mental health, his drive to harm Mr Bridges and these inconsistences undermine the reliability of Mr Ross’ admissions.”

Given his mental health, Justice Gault could not rule out the possibility Ross’ drive to take down Bridges meant he lied “in the most compelling way he could imagine”, which was falsely stating Bridges ordered him to split the donations up.

Zhang and the Zheng twins will be sentenced on November 30.