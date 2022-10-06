'Constant threat of attack': Michael Hill ramps up security after spate of robberies

Michael Hill jewellery stores are beefing up security again after multiple robberies and ram raids.

Branches of the chain have been targeted by thieves three times in the last fortnight, including smash and grabs by people armed with hammers in Hamilton, Albany and the third ram raid this year at its Takapuna shop.

Chief executive Daniel Bracken said comprehensive security and protection measures had been added as result of the attacks - including security guards, fog cannons, alarms, additional security cameras, personal alarms for staff and extra night security.

“We are also in the process of rolling out a DNA tracking spray mechanism for all of our stores to assist in identifying and apprehending the criminals involved.”

READ MORE:

* Auckland jewellery store hit by thieves for the third time this year

* Sound of hammers like 'guns going off' during jewellery store robbery

* Police increase patrols at shopping centres after recent raids



Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill Takapuna was hit by thieves for the third time this year on Wednesday.

The mechanism involved spraying offenders with invisible marking, linking them to the crime scene.

Bracken said the daytime smash and grabs of its stores were particularly alarming.

“It is also disturbing that many of these crimes are being committed by young people.

“More work needs to be done to understand the underlying societal issue here and look to ways of moving them away from offending.”

Chairman Rob Fyfe said it was “deeply concerning” that aggravated burglaries had become a regular occurrence at shopping centres in New Zealand.

Michael Hill/Supplied Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe (pictured with nation retail manager Michael Bell, left, following a ram raid at the Takapuna branch) said staff were regularly confronted with destruction after robberies.

“The frequency of these increasingly brazen attacks is reaching a level where we will see some businesses forced to permanently close stores.

“It’s unacceptable that our staff and customers now live with this constant threat of attack and are now being regularly confronted with the level of destruction I witnessed today when visiting our Takapuna branch.”

Michael Hill also offers counselling support to its team members and customers caught up in the robberies.

“Michael Hill’s key priority will always be the safety and wellbeing of its team members and customers,” Bracken said.

Supplied A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

He added that the company was working closely with the police for the protection of its team and customers.

“The police are making significant progress in successfully apprehending the majority of the offenders involved.”

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Auckland CBD, Westgate, Botany, Pukekohe, St Lukes, Albany, Takapuna, Henderson, Newmarket and Hamilton have all been hit by thieves.