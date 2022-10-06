Police seize pile of drugs, gun and $5000 cash in Dairy Flat, Auckland

Illegal drugs and a prohibited firearm have been located during a search warrant in Auckland being carried out under Operation Cobalt.

Police seized a pile of drugs and $5000 in cash from a property in Auckland on Thursday morning, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the raid on Postman Road in Dairy Flat targetted members of the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang.

“During our search of the property today Police located a prohibited semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and drugs,” Proctor said.

This included almost half a kilogram of methamphetamine and a kilogram of pseudoephedrine.

READ MORE:

* Five men charged with possessing explosives after incident on Auckland's North Shore

* Guns, drugs and cash seized in two south Auckland police raids

* Police arrest 12 people after drug busts in Auckland and Christchurch



A 38-year-old man, who is a patched gang member, was arrested at the property and charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Police/Supplied The search warrant was carried out at a property on Postman Road in Dairy Flat with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad.

Further charges for the making and selling of drugs have also been filed. The man was expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday.

Two more men, aged 32 and 47, were also arrested for unpaid fines.

Detective Inspector Proctor said the search and seizure was part of an ongoing operation targetting illegal activity by gangs.

“Police will continue to hold those to account who are found to be engaging in this sort of activity.”