Watch: Car explodes in 'bits of glass and parts' after alleged arson

A car on John St in Ponsonby went up in flames early Wednesday morning in an alleged arson.

An alleged arson has led to large explosions and turned an Auckland health worker’s car into a “skeleton”.

The car went up in flames on Ponsonby’s John St about 5.30am Wednesday.

Local Peter Collins ran out after he saw smoke and “a huge flame”.

“I called the fire department, dashed outside and could only watch. Several bits of glass and car parts exploded past me,” he said.

Collins was worried that it would spread to nearby homes.

“Houses were seconds away from catching fire. This could have been so serious.”

Debra Manuel/Supplied Debra Manuel’s car went up in flames on Wednesday night.

The car belongs to Debra Manuel, a 52-year-old health care worker who works with disabled youth. She woke on Wednesday morning to the sound of the explosion.

“I was shocked. There were big flames – the tank had been filled with petrol the night before,” she said.

“It’s a skeleton of a car. There was nothing left of it. It’s all melted,” she said.

Without her car, Manuel was left to find new ways to get to work.

“Auckland public transport isn’t the most reliable, especially late at night and early in the morning. I’ve been having to Uber in and out of work,” she said.

Manuel didn’t have car insurance.

Debra Manuel/Supplied Debra Manuel says it’s “lucky no-one was hurt”.

“Lots of people think I should be angry at these young men who have done it. But, I feel compassion for them. You never know what people are going through,” she said.

“But I was worried about the fire spreading to the houses. We were lucky no-one was hurt.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the health worker buy a new car.

Fire and Emergency sent a fire truck to the scene, but called for more after reports the fire was threatening neighbouring houses.

“When they arrived the car fire was well involved. It’s being treated as suspicious,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Police are looking into the alleged arson and no arrests have been made.