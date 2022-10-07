Teacher aide found guilty of assaulting a child

Huia Range School in Dannevirke has a roll of about 300 pupils through years 1 to 8.

A teacher aide has been found guilty of assaulting a pre-teen child for a second time.

Jacob Paul Selby, 48, was convicted of assaulting a child at Dannevirke’s Huia Range School​ in 2020 after a judge-alone trial in 2021, but a retrial was ordered due to his lawyer not putting self-defence as an option.

At the retrial in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday, Selby was found guilty of using his chest to push a child, but not guilty of grabbing the child by the throat and pushing him backwards. The child’s name is suppressed.

Because he had served half of his three-month community detention punishment from the previous trial, he was discharged without further penalty.

The Crown alleged Selby had asked the child, who was at the back of the room, to help clean up after an art session, but the child refused, then Selby used his chest to push the child, then put his hand on the child’s throat and forced them backwards.

Selby’s defence said his actions were in self-defence after the child barged him, then shaped as if they were going to put their elbow into Selby’s groin and shoulder into his chest. Selby claimed he grabbed the child by the shoulder, not the throat.

In her closing statement, Crown lawyer Anna Barham the child’s account of what happened had never wavered, but the same could not be said about Selby’s version of events.

“It doesn't matter why [the child] was back there. [The child] was told to do something by Mr Selby the teacher aide. Instead of doing it straight away [the child] answered back asking why.

“Mr Selby was frustrated by the disobedience and said ‘move or I will make you’. He decided to make [the child] do what [they] had been told to.”

Barham said no force had been required.

When talking to principal Robyn Forsyth later, Forsyth said Selby described his actions as a body check, but Selby denied saying this and said he thrust his chest forward.

“Why didn't he move backwards,” Barham said. “If he had sore ribs as he says, the normal reaction would be to retreat rather than instigate further contact.

“We can be sure Mr Selby intentionally pushed [the child] using his chest.”

She said Selby claimed the school’s principal and deputy principal had taken incorrect statements and taken his comments out of context.

Barham said the child gave clear evidence about Selby putting his hand to their throat and pushing them backwards.

She said self-defence was not an available defence because there was no imminent force to be resisted from the child and Selby could have called for help or moved backwards to disengage.

In contrary to Barham, Selby’s defence lawyer Laurie McMaster said the court had heard four or five different versions of the incident and the child’s accounts of events couldn’t be relied on.

She said there were inconsistencies with the reliability and credibility of the child’s changing evidence.

There was no photographic evidence of a red mark on the child’s neck and they had to be cautious about the comments Selby made about the incident in interviews with school staff.

She said the term “body check” wasn’t written down in an interview, so wasn’t used by Selby and the notes were “muddled and not accurate”.

McMaster said Selby used minimal force to defend himself from the child who had gone to drop their elbow and shoulder into Selby.

She said if a person thought someone was going to assault them they could take reasonable measures to avoid the threat.

Selby’s efforts to stop the child’s “attack” by using his chest then putting his hands up were reasonable, McMaster said.

“Is he not entitled to stop [the child] attacking a sensitive area? Should you let a [child] attack your groin?”

In his summing up, judge Jonathan Krebs said everyone was justified in defending themselves, but it was a balance between defending themselves and the force used.

“The right to defend oneself is not a blank cheque.”