Police launch appeal to find 50kg statue stolen from Auckland Domain

Police have asked the public to help find a statue stolen from the Auckland Domain – deemed a “significant piece of the city’s cultural heritage”.

The statue, created by English sculptor Gilbert Bayes in the early 1900s, was stolen from the central Auckland park between May 14 and 15.

The bronze work was gifted to Auckland in 1929 and featured a horse-riding Valkyrie (a mythical female deity), sat atop The Valkyrie Fountain. It was stolen along with bronze base and fountain heads.

Auckland Council’s Hayley Wolters said “we are committed to ensuring our heritage collections are kept safe” and pleaded for information.

“Please, if you know anything about the theft from the fountain or any other suspicious behaviour, please contact the council customer service team or police,” Wolters said.

Police said they would “love to see this significant piece of public art returned to its rightful position”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 referencing file number 220516/8381.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.