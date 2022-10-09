Former actor killed in alleged hit-and-run remembered as 'brilliant' by show's star

Lionel Allan, bottom left, was remembered by his costar Feur Saville as being a "brilliant actor".

The man killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Auckland has been remembered as a “brilliant actor” by his co-star and future Shortland Street actress.

Lionel Allan, 39, was a child actor and appeared in Hercules and Being Eve between 1999 and 2002, credited as Lionel Wickliffe, before he eventually moved to Australia in 2005 and was deported under the 501 regulation in 2016.

Allan, who had the nickname ‘doeboy’, was hit on The Concourse in Henderson around 8pm on September 30 and died at the scene. His family remembered him as a loving father to his two children in a death notice.

Fleur Saville, who was the pivotal lead in Being Eve before joining Shortland Street, remembered Allan as “first and foremost a gentle kind soul”.

“Lionel was my friend and a brilliant actor. I can’t quite believe he’s not here anymore. When I think of him it’s with love and laughter. So much laughter.

“We had so many memorable experiences together, and always made the most of being on such a fun set, exploring fantasy sequences, and schoolyard antics,” Saville said.

Vanessa Alexander, who produced the show and cast Allan, said he was a “great talent”.

“He didn’t like the long days on the school set, but he worked really hard to step up to the demands of a professional show and loved being in the mad crazy fantasy sequences playing roles other than Matt Te Ahi - his normal one.”

“He commentated world wrestling, acted as a game show host and absolutely detested being dressed as a Spice Girl.

“He was full of cheeky fun and sparkle. We are all thinking of his whānau and the tragedy of him being gone so young.”

In 2005, three years after Being Eve wrapped, Allan moved to Australia to be nearer his sister and escape a party lifestyle.

But after initially finding work, he fell in with the wrong crowd. He was convicted of a number of offences, including assault and breaking and entering.

Allan managed to fight the deportation at the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal and was given a second chance to remain there with his wife and children.

The following year he was sent to a detention centre before being sent back to New Zealand after the then-immigration minister Peter Dutton overturned the decision.

Wiremy Gray, 42, appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday morning charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash and careless driving causing death.