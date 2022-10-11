'Thousands of dollars' worth of damage done to Christchurch vape shop

CCTV footage shows a balaclava clad group breaking into Hukka Addington around 2am Tuesday, smashing glass panels and stealing stock.

The manager of a Christchurch vape shop estimates thousands of dollars worth of stock has been stolen and damage done in a smash and grab overnight.

Hukka Addington vape store was broken into by people wearing balaclava masks and gloves just after 2am on Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows a car parking outside, then four people smashing the glass door and entering the store, before smashing glass cabinets and stealing the contents.

Store manager Rishabh Bhateja was unsure how much stock was taken but said eight glass cabinets had been smashed and estimated the stolen goods and damage would cost the store thousands.

Bhateja said vapes, vape juices and shisha pieces were stolen and glass was everywhere.

The business had been open for only a month, Bhateja said.

Supplied Smash and grab in Addington.

“Because of Covid, business is already down – now this. I don’t understand why,” he said.

A police spokesperson said the offenders left the scene in a vehicle and were yet to be located.

“Inquiries to locate them are ongoing.”

It comes amid a surge in ramraids across the country.

The first six months of 2022 saw 254 ramraids, compared with 151 recorded by police in the whole of 2019, police data shows.

On Monday, police also attended a reported robbery at a dairy on Lyttelton St, Spreydon.

Several youths involved in the incident, which happened about 3.45pm, left on foot and were found later by police.

There was no suggestion the youths had a weapon, the spokesperson said.

“Police are speaking with the offenders and considering a course of action.”