'Putting lives at risk': 31 tsunami sirens stolen from Auckland's west coast

Tsunami sirens have been stolen from multiple locations across Auckland’s west coast. (file photo)

A spate of tsunami siren thefts across Auckland’s west coast is putting lives at risk, according to Auckland Council.

Sirens at Huia, Whatipu, Karekare, Piha and Te Henga have either been taken or vandalised.

Auckland Emergency Management head of capability and public awareness Adam Maggs said the thefts were unacceptable and affected a significant number of sites along the west coast.

“These sirens are specifically designed for alerting and are of no use for any other purpose, including playing music, making this a malicious and wasteful act of vandalism,” he said.

“They are also not an ‘off-the-shelf’ product, which means they cannot simply be replaced.”

In total, 31 siren units have been stolen from 13 sites.

NOAA The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration animation illustrates what happens when a major tsunami hits.

Replacement options were being looked at, Maggs said, but Auckland Emergency Management had to consider the sourcing of products offshore, international shipping requirements and the long-term sustainability of a product prone to vandalism.

“The loss of sirens means that the audible warnings for a tsunami threat at these locations may not be functioning at full capacity or as you might expect – for example, some areas may have fewer operating sirens.”

Emergency mobile alerts were still working though, as well as radio and other digital ways of informing of any incoming threat, Maggs said.

The message for anyone at the coast who felt an earthquake that was long or strong was to “get gone” – move inland or to higher ground, he said.

Police have had a number of reports about thefts in the Waitematā area, a spokesperson said.

“Inquiries into these recent incidents are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage”, they said.

Anyone with information that may assist police with the investigation can contact them by calling 105, they said.