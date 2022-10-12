'Confronting' video of Alo Ngata's final moments shown at inquest

Alo Ngata was described as the "most humble guy".

Video of Alo Ngata’s final moments have been played to an inquest into his death.

A coronial inquest is being held into the death of Ngata​, who was found unresponsive on the floor of a cell in July 2018. He died at Auckland City Hospital three days later after life support was switched off.

He was taken into police custody on July 1, 2018 after he assaulted an elderly man and then began injuring himself.

Ngata was tasered, pepper-sprayed and then had a spit hood put on him before being taken to the Auckland Custody Unit.

An earlier report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into Ngata’s death found a string of failures by officers, including leaving the spit hood on Ngata while he was alone in a cell.

On Wednesday, the inquest before Coroner Matthew Bates continued, with footage, including video from the police helicopter and CCTV in the custody unit, being played.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Press conference: Police discuss recent death in custody. (First published July 2018)

The footage is subject to a non-publication order by the Coroner.

Ngata’s family were tearful as they watched.

”It is very confronting footage,” Coroner Bates said to the family, asking if they were happy to continue.

The footage shows some of the attack on the elderly man, Ngata being tasered and then him arriving at the custody unit.

He is carried into the unit by five officers with his head still covered by the spit hood.

Ngata is then placed on the floor of the unit face down while a number of officers hold him and search him for some minutes.

He is then left alone in the cell for some four minutes before officers return after he does not move from the position he was left in.

At one point an officer shines a light into the cell and kicks Ngata’s foot to see if he’s moving.

Staff then wait at the door, before entering, checking his pulse and removing the spit hood before CPR began.

Supplied Alo Ngata died three days after he was arrested.

Ngata was declared brain-dead and kept on life support until 3.30am on July 4, so his parents could travel to be by his side.

He died as a result of brain damage caused by an abnormal heartbeat, which arose from the combined effects of being restrained, methamphetamine, enlarged heart and possible asphyxiation due to the spit hood.

Ngata’s mother, Alofa Ngata, opened the inquest on Monday with karakia, saying it had been a “long four years" to get to this point.

“That would have been extremely difficult to watch, as you leave today look after one another. Stay stafe and take care,” Coroner Bates said.

The inquest continues on Friday.