Repeat child sex offender cut off ankle monitor to abuse a toddler

The High Court in Auckland where Fabian Whati Moore was sentenced on Wednesday. (File photo)

A repeat child sex offender cut off his electronic bracelet and sexually abused a 16-month-old while on the run.

Fabian Whati Moore appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday after earlier being found guilty of indecent assault.

Justice Pheroze Jagose said Moore had a 30-year history of sexual offending against five different children, as well as the rape of a woman.

He sentenced Moore to preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of five years.

READ MORE:

* Former Scout leader jailed for sexual offending remains a risk, continues to deny offending

* Bid to have paedophile rugby coach Alosio Taimo serve indefinite sentence dismissed

* Violent 'deviant' who raped women and children jailed indefinitely



The sentence of preventive detention means Moore will have to show he is no longer a risk to the community before he is released from prison.

Justice Jagose said Moore was subjected to an extended supervision order after being released from prison for other sexual offending.

The order was meant to allow authorities to monitor Moore and stop him having any connection to children.

However, Moore breached the order at least 22 times and was recalled to prison on some occasions.

During one breach, Moore was caught talking to children at a playground. He is reported to have told authorities the children were being “sexually provocative”.

In 2020, he cut off his bracelet and went on the run, eventually ending up living with a woman and her three children.

The woman had to go out and asked Moore to keep an eye on the children.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice Pheroze Jagose at the High Court in Auckland. (File photo)

Justice Jagose said when she returned, she found Moore asleep on the sofa, naked from the waist down and curled up with her 16-month-old daughter.

He said the woman had been traumatised by the offending, which she described as a “dark nightmare”.

The court heard Moore, 49, had never had a job and has been in and out of prison since the 1990s.

He had a childhood described by his lawyer Susan Gray as “most horrific” and has battled alcohol and drug addictions.

Gray said her client’s latest offending did not warrant a sentence of preventive detention.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry.

She said such a sentence would be crushing and likely make him ineligible for sex offender rehabilitation courses inside prison.

But Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry said such a sentence was warranted. He said the court was reliant on Moore’s explanation of what happened in the room, due to the age of the victim.

He said Moore had repeatedly breached his extended supervision order and the incident in the playground showed he still posed a very real risk to children.

Moore’s previous convictions

Moore has previous convictions for rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assaults against children.

He was sentenced by Justice Ellen France in the Hamilton High Court in 2007 for further sexual offending.

Court documents seen by Stuff show Moore violated a 4-year-old after telling her “don’t say anything or someone will get hurt”.

At sentencing, Justice France said Moore took responsibility for the offending and was willing to take part in a sex offender’s course.

But the judge said medical professionals assessed Moore as being a “significant risk” to the community.

“As the submissions for the Crown observe, your offending is the sort of offending that takes away from young children the innocence and trust that they should be able to have.”

The Crown asked Justice France to impose a sentence of preventive detention at that hearing, but the judge said the offending was comparatively low-level and Moore showed some hope of being rehabilitated.

However, she warned Moore he was likely to face a sentence of preventive detention if he reoffended.