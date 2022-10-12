Firearm brandished during bar biff real, not fake, police say

Police have changed their tune on what took place during a Levin bar scuffle, saying the weapon brandished by one person was a real gun after all.

Levin man Michael James Meads, 40, appeared in the Levin District Court on Wednesday to face charges of presenting and possessing a fake gun in September.

The charges relate to a scuffle in O’Malley’s Bar and Grill, which a pub worker previously told Stuff started with an argument between two women over a man.

That led to abuse being shouted, a pint being thrown, a man backed into a corner and someone brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, the worker said.

Police initially said the weapon was a cutdown shotgun stock with a fake metal barrel, hence Meads’ charges.

But police applied in court on Wednesday to instead have Meads charged with presenting and possessing a .22 rifle.

Meads’ lawyer Kelvin Campbell​ opposed the application, saying this was “significantly prejudicial” as the charges were far more serious.

Judge Lance Rowe​ allowed the application, saying police had obviously reviewed their evidence and decided the new charges were correct.

There had also been no pleas to the old charges, the judge said.

Meads pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is on bail.