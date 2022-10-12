Man charged with manslaughter after Levin car crash death

Adam Kapo Henare appeared in the Levin District Court on Wednesday charged with the vehicular manslaughter of Raynor Cribb.

The death of a man in a Levin car crash is being treated as a homicide, with a 42-year-old charged with manslaughter.

Adam Kapo Henare​ appeared in the Levin District Court charged with the manslaughter of Levin man Raynor Waikura Cribb​.

Cribb, 27, died at the scene of a crash on February 23 on Cambridge St, Levin.

At the time, police said they were called to the scene at about 2.30am.

supplied/Stuff Raynor Waikura Cribb died in February in a crash on Cambridge St, near the intersection of Tararua Rd, Levin.

According to court documents, police say Henare caused Cribb’s death by omitting without lawful excuse to take reasonable care to avoid danger while in control of a Subaru motor vehicle.

No applications for bail or name suppression were made during Henare’s brief appearance.

He is in custody until a High Court appearance in November.