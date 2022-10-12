Michael Hill store in Takapuna closes after constant 'attacks' by thieves

Michael Hill Takapuna was a ram raided on October 5 leaving the entire store “trashed”. (File photo)

Jewellery Store Michael Hill has announced it will close its Takapuna store on Auckland’s North shore after multiple robberies.

In a statement Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken​ said: “Given the recent attacks on our Takapuna store, it will remain closed while we review our broader security options.

“It is the most targeted store in our New Zealand portfolio, and therefore will remain closed for the immediate safety of our customers and employees – as always, safety is our number one priority.”

A spokesperson for Bracken said there was no further information on how long the store would be closed.

READ MORE:

* 'Constant threat of attack': Michael Hill ramps up security after spate of robberies

* Auckland jewellery store hit by thieves for the third time this year

* Loud bangs heard during smash and grab at jewellery store in Auckland mall



Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill Jeweller in Takapuna after a recent smash-and-grab. (File photo)

The North Shore shop was burgled in early October – the third time in 2022 the branch had been hit by thieves.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Albany mall, Westgate mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe and St Lukes Mall have all been hit.

Michael Hill beefed up its security measures in August this year to deal with the increase in robberies.

MORE TO COME.