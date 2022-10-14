Police only find 5 of 15 Parliament protesters they asked public to identify

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers provides an update on Wednesday's police operation to move protesters from outside Parliament.

Police have only identified five of the 15 Parliament protesters they asked the public to help find as part of their investigation into the occupation that finished in a riot.

Police asked for the public’s help in June to identify the men, releasing photos of 15 protesters suspected of committing criminal acts from the protest between February 9 and March 4.

Police/Supplied Police are trying to identify 15 Parliament protesters and asked the public in June for their help. (File photo)

“This is an enormous task and while we’ve made significant progress through our investigations, we now need the public’s help,” detective inspector Paul Berry said at the time.

But, four months later, police have only identified five of the men and only one of them has faced charges – a 37-year-old charged with riot and assault with a weapon and who has appeared before the Wellington District Court.

READ MORE:

* Parliament protest concludes without arrests or incidents

* 'Significant' police presence planned for anti-government protest

* Three cars begin 'nationwide convoy' headed for Parliament protest



The 37-year-old is among 27 people police have before the courts as part of Operation Convoy, a spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson didn’t answer questions about whether only identifying five of the 15 people was good enough, nor how long the investigation was expected to take.

“As we have indicated previously, given the numbers of people involved and the amount of footage to examine, this is a significant investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“As such, we are not in a position to give a timeline on when it might be completed.”

Police/Supplied One of the 15 people police asked for help to ID.

The spokesperson said police continued to appeal for help and would follow up on any information received from the public. They couldn’t speculate how many charges may be laid in total.

“We have sufficient staff working on this inquiry. However, like in many large investigations, we continue to appeal to the public for assistance.”

In June, when the police appealed for help, only nine people had been prosecuted from the 252 arrested in connection to the protest.

In July, Stuff found that nearly 40% of people charged as a result of the main police action against occupiers of Parliament grounds had already had the charges against them withdrawn.

Police/Supplied The protest on Parliament’s front lawn turned into an occupation which concluded in a riot. (File photo)

Superintendent David Greig said the reasons for not charging or withdrawing charges against the protesters included that the evidence was insufficient, further evidence had come to light, public interest, the result of discussions with the charged person and their lawyer, and police using discretion to reach an appropriate outcome.

Police said in June that a large-scale investigation involving 15 terabytes of photographs and videos was under way as they sought to find and arrest those who carried out the riot.

About 1800 police, including from national headquarters and the Royal New Zealand Police College, worked on the police response to protest action on and around Parliament grounds.

About 50 businesses were given roughly $1 million in relief payments due to the impact of the Parliament protests earlier this year.