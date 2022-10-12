Police arrest man over 32 furniture burglaries across Auckland

A man has been arrested in relation to a spate of burglaries across Auckland.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man allegedly responsible for 32 burglaries at staged homes across Auckland.

Staged homes are properties on the market which have been dressed with rented furniture to make the home appealing to buyers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, described how police caught the man and his 28-year-old female passenger.

“This morning, the Auckland City East Tactical Crime Unit observed a vehicle with a trailer attached containing a large amount of furniture travelling through Glen Innes towards Kohimarama,” Bostock said.

“Enquiries determined the vehicle was linked to a person police were seeking in connection with at least 16 burglaries in the Auckland City District.”

Police then tried to stop the vehicle on St Heliers Bay Road, but the man fled, “driving in a dangerous manner” during peak morning traffic.

“Spikes were successfully deployed, which slowed the vehicle and eventually came to a stop on Camp Road, Ōtāhuhu,” Bostock said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The man and woman will appear at Auckland District Court.

The man was arrested and will appear in the Auckland District Court today on multiple charges, including burglary.

The woman is facing charges in the Auckland District Court on matters unrelated to the burglaries.

“This was a fantastic effort from police, who continue to work hard to ensure we keep our communities safe and we remain focussed on actively target those involved in criminal activity,” Bostock said.