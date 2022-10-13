Man 'out of control on methamphetamine' fires gun at family, police a fortnight after prison release

Emergency services remove Caleb Kovaleski from a stolen green Mazda after he fired a gun at police before crashing into a patrol car on Kimbolton Rd in Feilding. (First published January 5, 2021)

A man once described as the “the face of the methamphetamine epidemic” was just two weeks out of prison when he went on a week-long meth-fuelled crime spree, including shooting at a family in a car and a police officer.

His offending left an experienced police officer unable to return to frontline duty and a car-jacking victim fearful of traffic travelling towards her.

Caleb Peter Kovaleski​, 32, was sentenced in the High Court at Palmerston North on Thursday to 10 years and four months’ prison for various crimes committed in the 2021 New Year period, including using a firearm against police.

It is not the first time he has offended that way, infamously causing Palmerston North’s Cloverlea surburb to be locked down in July 2016 after using a gun against police when avoiding arrest.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Caleb Peter Kovaleski was “out of control on methamphetamine” when he repeatedly used a firearm against police and the public during the 2021 Near Year period.

When sentenced for those crimes, Judge Lance Rowe​ described Kovaleski as “the face of the methamphetamine epidemic in this country”.

The latest offending began on New Year’s Eve 2020 when he was in a car being driven by Sharras Rodgers on Tennent Dr, Palmerston North.

Rodgers accelerated after they were passed by a car with two adults and two toddlers inside, tailgating them while Kovaleski got his torso out of the car, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

One shot made a hole in the driver’s door handle while another hit a rear tail light, went through the boot and lodged in the car frame near a child’s head.

Despite the adults yelling at Kovaleski and Rodgers, telling them children were inside, Rodgers continued to follow them, with both cars getting up to 200kph.

Rodgers eventually turned away.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sharras Tyson Rodgers took part in some offending with Caleb Kovaleski, including driving a car while Kovaleski fired shots at a family in another vehicle.

The pair were back at it on January 2, 2021, going to a Palmerston North property wearing disguises, going inside, demanding cash and assaulting two people.

Rodgers was sentenced in August to eight months’ prison for his part in the crimes.

Kovaleski’s most serious crimes happened on January 4, 2021, when a police officer tried to pull him over in Foxton Beach after reports of dangerous driving.

Kovaleski took off with the officer not pursuing, but he turned back and shot at the officer.

He then blocked the road, got out of his car, went up to a woman in a Mazda Demio while holding the gun, told her to get out, got in her car, apologised and drove off.

Police picked up his trail, but he sped towards Manawatū while waving a gun out of the car window and pointing it at officers.

Police tried to spike his car near Feilding, blocking part of the road with a car, but Kovealeski drove and shot the car instead.

He was then arrested, suffering serious abdominal injuries when police threw stun grenades into the car he was in which left him in hospital for some time.

Richard Calverley/Supplied Caleb Kovaleski needed urgent medical attention after his arrest near Feidling in January 2021 after police threw stun grenades into the car he was driving.

The woman he car-jacked told the court she had moments afterwards when she was “overcome with fear” by people driving like Kovaleski had.

Her self-confidence disappeared, she was unable to attend work some days and she reluctantly needed medication for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She was thankful she was still alive and able to hold her loved ones.

“I just want this all to end.”

In his victim impact statement, the police officer said they had nearly 30 years’ experience in the force “doing the best to protect my community”.

But he was so riddled with PTSD he was unable to return to frontline duty, while his family feared other people like Kovaleski were around.

”On that day ... you chose to shoot at me, fully knowing your actions could have resulted in me being shot.

“My family don't deserve to have the actions of a person like you risk me not being able to go home at the end of my shift.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon said Kovaleski was clearly institutionalised after 16 years in prison.

Justice Jill Mallon​ said Kovaleski was “out of control on methamphetamine” at the time, as he was during his 2016 offending and when he committed a robbery in 2018.

Kovaleski told a pre-sentence report writer meth gave him a sense of euphoria, before paranoia and a feeling of invulnerability kicked in, the judge said.

He also told the writer he fired at the car on New Year’s Eve 2020 because he thought the man inside was someone else, while he shot at police because he did not like them.

The judge said Kovaleski had a father in the Mongrel Mob and an alcoholic mother, resulting in him going into foster care and using alcohol from a young age.

He was expelled from school but completed a building course and did some building work.

However, he fell into crime after connecting with his mother and started taking meth aged 17.

He was clearly institutionalised after spending much of the last 16 years in prison, the judge said.

Kovaleski must serve five years’ jail before he is eligible for parole.